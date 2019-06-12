Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Rocks North of Pakistan - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the north of Pakistan, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Wednesday.

The earthquake was recorded at 3:10 GMT at the depth of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles). The epicenter was 39 kilometers southeast of the town of Baffa in north Pakistan.

There is no information about any damages and victims caused by the earthquake.