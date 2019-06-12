UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Rocks North Of Pakistan - USGS

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 10:00 AM

Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Rocks North of Pakistan - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the north of Pakistan, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Wednesday.

The earthquake was recorded at 3:10 GMT at the depth of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles). The epicenter was 39 kilometers southeast of the town of Baffa in north Pakistan.

There is no information about any damages and victims caused by the earthquake.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake

Recent Stories

Maryam Safdar doing politics of self-interest, has ..

1 minute ago

Crime Journalist Shot Dead in Southeast Mexico - R ..

1 minute ago

Two F35 Fighter Jets Conduct White House Flyover A ..

1 minute ago

Trump Says US Not Sending More Troops to Europe, M ..

1 minute ago

UN Concerned by Missile Attack on Saudi Airport, W ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal reviews health, education ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.