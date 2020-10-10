(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) A 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred on Saturday in the vicinity of Vanuatu in the southern part of the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor was registered at 21:22 GMT on Friday, 112 kilometers (about 70 miles) northwest from ŽPort Vila, the capital of Vanuatu.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There have been no reports about any casualties or damage at this point.

Vanuatu is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.