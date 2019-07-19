Magnitude 5.2 Quake Hits Greece - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in Greece near Athens on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported

According to the center, the quake was registered at 11:13 GMT with the epicenter located 26 kilometers (about 16 miles) north-west of Athens and at a depth of 13 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens estimates the quake's magnitude at 5.3.

Later in the day, the director of the Mouzenidiz travel tourism company, Alexander Tsandekidis, said that the Athens International Airport, which was located close to the earthquake epicenter, was not damaged.

"We do not know how close the epicenter of the earthquake was to the Athens [International] Airport, but we have contacted our representatives at the airport and they have told us that no damage has been sustained to the airport," Tsandekidis told Sputnik.

EMSC later reported that a series of aftershocks followed the earthquake. The agency registered at least seven more quakes ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 4.6.