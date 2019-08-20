Magnitude 5.2 Quake Strikes Off Japanese Coast - USGS

A moderate 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Tuesday off the southern Japanese island of Amami Oshima, the US Geological Survey said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) A moderate 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Tuesday off the southern Japanese island of Amami Oshima, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake struck 144 kilometers (89 miles) southeast of the island's main city of Amami shortly before 1 p.

m. GMT. It was preceded by a weaker jolt of 4.9 magnitude.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake posed no tsunami risk.