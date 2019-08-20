UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.2 Quake Strikes Off Japanese Coast - USGS

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:28 PM

A moderate 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Tuesday off the southern Japanese island of Amami Oshima, the US Geological Survey said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) A moderate 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Tuesday off the southern Japanese island of Amami Oshima, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake struck 144 kilometers (89 miles) southeast of the island's main city of Amami shortly before 1 p.

m. GMT. It was preceded by a weaker jolt of 4.9 magnitude.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake posed no tsunami risk.

