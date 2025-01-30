Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Hits Alaska
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) southwest of Takotna in the US state of Alaska on Thursday.
The quake occurred at a depth of 8.8 km (5.4 mi) at 0440GMT, according to the US Geological Survey.
Authorities have not immediately issued any tsunami warnings, and there are no immediate reports of fatalities or injuries.
