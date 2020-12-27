UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Hits Eastern Turkey - Disaster Management Authority

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 12:50 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit Turkey's eastern city of Elazig, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said on Sunday.

According to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, there are no casualties or destruction reported at the site.

Assessment of possible damage is currently underway.

Turkey's topography is seismically active and is prone to tremors. A magnitude 6.9 quake in October left more than 110 people killed and caused extensive damage to the western Izmir province.

