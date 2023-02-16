Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Hits Northern Croatia - EMSC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit northern Croatia on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit northern Croatia on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The earthquake occurred at 09:47 GMT at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), with the epicenter located 36 kilometers southeast of the city of Rijeka in the country's northern part.

Later in the day, three aftershocks occurred in this area, with the most powerful registered of magnitude 2.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.