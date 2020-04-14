YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) SAKHALINSK, April 14 (Sputnik) - A magnitude 5.3 earthquake on Tuesday struck near Russia's Far Eastern Kuril Islands, the department of the Geophysical Service of the Russian academy of Sciences in the Sakhalin region told Sputnik.

"A magnitude 5.

3 earthquake was registered on Tuesday, at 01:46 p.m. local time [02:46 GMT]. Its epicenter was located ... 167 kilometers [103 miles] to the east of the island of Iturup. The seismic center was located at the depth of 68 kilometers [42 miles]," Elena Semenova, the head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station, said.

According to Semenova, residents of the town of Kurilsk located on Iturup felt the tremors.