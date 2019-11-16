UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Hits Off Japan's Coast - US Geological Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 09:50 AM

Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Hits off Japan's Coast - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck off the coast the Chiba prefecture, located on Japan's largest Honshu island, the US Geological Survey reported early on Saturday.

The seismologists' data showed that the quake hit the waters 176 kilometers (109 miles) to the southeast of the city of Katsuura, located on the Boso Peninsula.

It was registered at 02:51 GMT with the epicenter located at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties due to the earthquake.

