Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 03:06 PM

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake occurred on Friday 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the village of Aktash in Russia's Altai Republic, the republican Emergencies Ministry said

BARNAUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) A magnitude 5.3 earthquake occurred on Friday 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the village of Aktash in Russia's Altai Republic, the republican Emergencies Ministry said.

"The Geophysical Service of the Russian academy of Sciences informed at 11:15 a.m. (04:15 GMT) that a 5.3 quake was recorded 30 kilometers north of the village of Aktash, and the second one, 5.1 in magnitude, was recorded also there at 11:29 a.m.

There were no casualties or damage," the ministry's press service said.

There were no complaints from local residents and no reports regarding vital infrastructure failures. Energy supply systems, housing, and communal services are all operating normally.

The people of Gorno-Altaysk and Mayma posted on their social network profiles that they felt tremors and that their furniture was swaying. Residents of the Onguday, Ulagansky, Ust-Kansky and Chemalsky districts also felt these quakes.

