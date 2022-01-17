UrduPoint.com

Magnitude-5.3 Earthquake Kills 22 In Northwestern Afghanistan - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 10:32 PM

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit the Afghan province of Badghis on Monday, killing at least 22 people and injuring another 15, the authorities told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit the Afghan province of Badghis on Monday, killing at least 22 people and injuring another 15, the authorities told Sputnik.

According to Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System (GDACS), the earthquake occurred at 11:40 GMT at the depth of 18.

8 kilometers (11.7 miles). The epicenter was located 24.8 miles eastward from Qala-e-Naw, the capital of Badghis province.

Many buildings collapsed due to dilapidated condition. The victims appeared to be residents of Qadis and Muqur districts.

