Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Registered On Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula - Seismologists

Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Registered on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula - Seismologists

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit on Thursday the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Kamchatka was hit by another earthquake with a 7.6 magnitude. No casualties or destruction have been reported by regional emergency services.

"The 5.3 magnitude earthquake has not been felt anywhere. The epicenter of the seismic event was located at a big depth, 190 kilometers [118 miles]. The epicenter was located 40 kilometers southeast of the settlement of Kozyrevsk and 330 kilometers north of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky," a GS RAS spokesperson said.

He added that the tremor had been recorded at about 8:00 a.m. local time (20:00 on Wednesday GMT).

Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates - Okhotsk, Pacific and North American ones - with the latter two moving toward the first one, which increases the seismic activity in the region.

