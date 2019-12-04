UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Russia's Southern Kuril Islands - Seismologist

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 06:00 AM

Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Russia's Southern Kuril Islands - Seismologist

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) SAKHALINSK, Russia, December 4 (Sputnik) - A 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred on Wednesday in the area of Russia's Southern Kuril Islands, Elena Semenova, the head of the Sakhalin seismological station, told Sputnik.

"A 5.

3-magnitude earthquake was registered on Wednesday, at 10:25 [23:25 GMT, on Tuesday]. Its epicenter was located at a point with coordinates 43,1 degrees north and 148.2 degrees east, 221 kilometers [137 miles] to the east of Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the administrative center, [located] on the Kunashir Island. The seismic center was located at the depth of 12 kilometers [7.4 miles]," Semenova said.

According to her, there has been no tsunami alert.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Russia Alert December

Recent Stories

Pakistan establishes Permanent Mission to OIC

6 hours ago

Govt wants to take opposition along for legislatio ..

6 hours ago

US court orders banks to release Trump financial d ..

6 hours ago

Russian-German Chamber of Commerce Says Russia to ..

6 hours ago

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills on ..

7 hours ago

Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.