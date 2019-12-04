(@imziishan)

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) SAKHALINSK, Russia, December 4 (Sputnik) - A 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred on Wednesday in the area of Russia's Southern Kuril Islands, Elena Semenova, the head of the Sakhalin seismological station, told Sputnik.

3-magnitude earthquake was registered on Wednesday, at 10:25 [23:25 GMT, on Tuesday]. Its epicenter was located at a point with coordinates 43,1 degrees north and 148.2 degrees east, 221 kilometers [137 miles] to the east of Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the administrative center, [located] on the Kunashir Island. The seismic center was located at the depth of 12 kilometers [7.4 miles]," Semenova said.

According to her, there has been no tsunami alert.