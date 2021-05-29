TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) A 5.3 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the eastern Japanese prefecture of Ibaraki, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said on Saturday.

The tremor was recorded at 8:21 local time (23:21 GMT on Friday) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

There are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.