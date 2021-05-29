UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Japan's Eastern Coast - Meteorological Agency

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 06:30 AM

Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Japan's Eastern Coast - Meteorological Agency

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) A 5.3 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the eastern Japanese prefecture of Ibaraki, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said on Saturday.

The tremor was recorded at 8:21 local time (23:21 GMT on Friday) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

There are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Nuclear Alert Fukushima Japan From

Recent Stories

Glasgow to Remain in Level Three Restrictions Due ..

6 hours ago

Fregat Upper Stage With OneWeb Satellites Separate ..

6 hours ago

China, West Need Common Set of Rules to Tackle Glo ..

6 hours ago

Every sector showing positive indicators in countr ..

6 hours ago

US State Dept. Seeks $665Mln to Counter Adversarie ..

6 hours ago

US State Dept. Seeks Nearly $300Mln to Counter Rus ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.