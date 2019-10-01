Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Strikes Off New Zealand Coast - EMSC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was registered on Tuesday off the coast of New Zealand, European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The quake occurred at 05:16 GMT, with the epicenter located 64 kilometers (40 miles) south of the country's northeastern city of Gisborne, the EMSC said. The epicenter was registered at the depth of 20 kilometers.

No victims or damage in the aftermath have been reported so far.