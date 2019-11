(@FahadShabbir)

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake has hit Nicaraguan Pacific coast, the US Geological Survey data showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) A 5.3 magnitude earthquake has hit Nicaraguan Pacific coast, the US Geological Survey data showed on Friday.

The quake was registered at 15:24 GMT about 23 miles from the department of Managua at a depth of 31 miles.

No casualties or destruction have been reported. No tsunami alert has been declared.