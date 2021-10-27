(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MAGADAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck on Wednesday off the Sea of Okhotsk, 138 miles from the eastern Russian city of Magadan, a source in the regional seismic station told Sputnik.

"Indeed, the equipment recorded tremors of magnitude 5.

4 in the Sea of Okhotsk at a depth of ten kilometers. It is 222 kilometers (138 miles) from Magadan, so no tremors were felt in the city. There is no threat of a tsunami," the source said.

According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences, the depth of the quake was 10 kilometers.