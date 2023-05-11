UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Hits Japan's Chiba Prefecture - Meteorological Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 03:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) A powerful 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit Japan's Chiba Prefecture on Thursday morning, the data of the Japan Meteorological Agency showed.

According to the agency, the earthquake struck the prefecture at 4:16 a.m.

local time (19:16 GMT on Wednesday). The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 40 kilometers (25 miles). The maximum seismic intensity of the earthquake was five on Japan's 7-grade scale.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.

