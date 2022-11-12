(@FahadShabbir)

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Saturday, India's National Center for Seismology said

According to the center's statement, the earthquake occurred at 14:27 GMT with a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

The quake's epicenter was located 212 kilometers southeast of India's city of Joshimath, All India Radio reported.

This comes three days after a 5.6 magnitude quake claimed at least six lives in Nepal. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the earthquake's source was also at a depth of 10 kilometers.