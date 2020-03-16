UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Hits Southern Iran - Seismologists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020)  A magnitude 5.4 earthquake was registered on Sunday in Iran's southern province of Hormozgan, the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University said.

The quake was registered at 22:04 GMT. Its epicenter was located 39 kilometers (24 miles) from Bandar Khamir city, at the depth of 16 kilometers (10 miles).

There are no reports about victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

