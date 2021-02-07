Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Hits Western Japan - Metorological Agency
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) A magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred in the early hours of Sunday near the coast of Yonaguni island, western Japan, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The tremor was recorded at 17:36 GMT on Saturday with the epicenter located at a depth of 67 miles and 23.6 miles to the north-east of Yonaguni.
There is no tsunami threat. Information about casualties and destruction has not yet been reported.