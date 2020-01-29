Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Occurs Near Japan - Seismologists
Wed 29th January 2020 | 03:16 PM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) A magnitude 5.4 earthquake has occurred near the shore of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Wednesday.
The earthquake was registered at 8:39 a.m. local time (23:39 GMT, on Tuesday) with its epicenter located at the depth of 18.6 miles to the west of the Okinawa islands, according to the agency.
It added that the earthquake did not pose any risk of tsunami.