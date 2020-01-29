UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Occurs Near Japan - Seismologists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 03:16 PM

Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Occurs Near Japan - Seismologists

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake has occurred near the shore of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) A magnitude 5.4 earthquake has occurred near the shore of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Wednesday.

The earthquake was registered at 8:39 a.m. local time (23:39 GMT, on Tuesday) with its epicenter located at the depth of 18.6 miles to the west of the Okinawa islands, according to the agency.

It added that the earthquake did not pose any risk of tsunami.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Japan

Recent Stories

Chinese family of 4 infected with new coronavirus ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese family of 4 infected with new coronavirus ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches Cross Border e-Commerce pla ..

28 minutes ago

OIC Launches Training Program in Combating Violent ..

28 minutes ago

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) par ..

3 minutes ago

Four Pakistani students in China get novel coronav ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.