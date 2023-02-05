(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, February 5 (Sputnik) - A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East on Sunday, the geophysical service of the Russian academy of Sciences said.

The earthquake was registered at 13:14 local time (01:14 GMT), with the epicenter located at a depth of 34 kilometers (21 miles), 57 kilometers away from the town of Ust-Kamchatsk.

Kamchatka is located in the northeastern part of a seismically active zone in the Pacific Ocean known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.