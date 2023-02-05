UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Recorded Off Eastern Coast Of Russia's Kamchatka - Seismologists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Recorded Off Eastern Coast of Russia's Kamchatka - Seismologists

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, February 5 (Sputnik) - A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East on Sunday, the geophysical service of the Russian academy of Sciences said.

The earthquake was registered at 13:14 local time (01:14 GMT), with the epicenter located at a depth of 34 kilometers (21 miles), 57 kilometers away from the town of Ust-Kamchatsk.

Kamchatka is located in the northeastern part of a seismically active zone in the Pacific Ocean known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

Related Topics

Fire Earthquake Russia February Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winn ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winners of 4th Zayed Award for Hu ..

12 hours ago
 UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on Internat ..

UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on International Day of Human Fraternity

12 hours ago
 Ankara Says Terrorist Groups 'Laying Mines' on Swe ..

Ankara Says Terrorist Groups 'Laying Mines' on Sweden's Path to NATO Membership

12 hours ago
 Haller on scoresheet after cancer battle as Union ..

Haller on scoresheet after cancer battle as Union knock Bayern off top

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.