Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Registered Near Kuril Islands - Seismologists

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) SAKHALINSK, Russia, April 22 (Sputnik) - A 5.4 magnitude earthquake has been registered near Russia's Kuril islands, Elena Semenova, the head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismological station, told Sputnik.

"The 5.4 magnitude earthquake took place at 23:38 local time (12:38 GMT on Thursday) ... at a depth of 52 kilometers (over 32 miles)," Semenova said.

The epicenter was located 171 kilometers southeast of the uninhabited island of Simushir.

There is no information about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

The Kuril Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes. On November 5, 1952, the 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggered a huge tsunami that devastated the town of Severo-Kurilsk, leaving more than 2,300 people killed.