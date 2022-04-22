UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Registered Near Kuril Islands - Seismologists

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Registered Near Kuril Islands - Seismologists

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) SAKHALINSK, Russia, April 22 (Sputnik) - A 5.4 magnitude earthquake has been registered near Russia's Kuril islands, Elena Semenova, the head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismological station, told Sputnik.

"The 5.4 magnitude earthquake took place at 23:38 local time (12:38 GMT on Thursday) ... at a depth of 52 kilometers (over 32 miles)," Semenova said.

The epicenter was located 171 kilometers southeast of the uninhabited island of Simushir.

There is no information about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

The Kuril Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes. On November 5, 1952, the 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggered a huge tsunami that devastated the town of Severo-Kurilsk, leaving more than 2,300 people killed.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Russia Alert April November

Recent Stories

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on ..

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on May 16 - White House

3 hours ago
 Six dead in Russian military research institute fi ..

Six dead in Russian military research institute fire

3 hours ago
 Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: ..

Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: Rana Sanaullah

4 hours ago
 US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'G ..

US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'Great Honor' to Be Sanctioned b ..

4 hours ago
 Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captu ..

Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captured Mariupol - Kadyrov

3 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baram ..

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.