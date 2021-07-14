(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, July 14 (Sputnik) - A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Wednesday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 40 kilometers (24.

8 miles), 162 kilometers (100.6 miles) of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates - Okhotsk, Pacific and North American ones - with the latter two moving toward the first one, which increases the seismic activity in the region.