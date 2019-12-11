Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Strikes Off Crete Coast - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Greek island of Crete on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake occurred at 21:58 GMT, with an epicenter 21 miles northeast of the small village of Palekastro at the depth of 35 miles.

There have been no reports about casualties or damage caused by the quake and no tsunami alert has been reported.