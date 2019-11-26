Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Strikes West of Papua New Guinea - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit west of the Bougainville island of Papua New Guinea, the data of the United States Geological Survey showed.

The agency said it registered the quake 74 kilometers (46 miles) to the west of the city of Panguna of the island, at 16:00 GMT on Monday. The epicenter was located at the depth of 49.6 kilometers.

There have been no reports about casualties or damage caused by the quake.