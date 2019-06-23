UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.4 Quake In Southwestern China Leaves 16 Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 02:01 AM

Magnitude 5.4 Quake in Southwestern China Leaves 16 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Sixteen people were injured after a magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit China's southwestern Sichuan province on Saturday, media reported citing local authorities.

The quake struck the Gongxian County of the city of Yibin at about 10:29 p.m.

Beijing time (14:29 GMT), according to the Xinhua news agency.

The injured were sent to a hospital for treatment, Gongxian's publicity department said.

On Monday, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Sichuan's Changning County and another 5.1 magnitude quake erupted in the neighboring Gong County. At least 13 people were killed as a result of the earthquakes.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake China Yibin Beijing Media

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker hails presidential resolution to raise ..

31 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima hails new election rules to raise w ..

2 hours ago

Trump Announces Additional Sanctions on Iran

2 hours ago

New Round of US-Taliban Talks in Doha Begins June ..

2 hours ago

Afghan bigwigs evolve consensus to give peace a ch ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives trophy from Queen Eli ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.