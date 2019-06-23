Magnitude 5.4 Quake in Southwestern China Leaves 16 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Sixteen people were injured after a magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit China's southwestern Sichuan province on Saturday, media reported citing local authorities.

The quake struck the Gongxian County of the city of Yibin at about 10:29 p.m.

Beijing time (14:29 GMT), according to the Xinhua news agency.

The injured were sent to a hospital for treatment, Gongxian's publicity department said.

On Monday, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Sichuan's Changning County and another 5.1 magnitude quake erupted in the neighboring Gong County. At least 13 people were killed as a result of the earthquakes.