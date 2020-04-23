UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Central Japan - Seismologists

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 10:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) A magnitude 5.5 earthquake occurred on Thursday in Japan's central prefecture of Nagano, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the central part of the prefecture.

The tremors were measured at four on the Japanese seven-point seismic intensity scale. In neighboring Gifu prefecture the tremors were measured at three points.

There have been no reports about victims and damages caused by the quake. No tsunami alert has been issued.

