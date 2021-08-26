(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) EIJING, August 26 (Sputnik) ” The northwestern Chinese province of Gansu has been hit by a 5.5 magnitude earthquake, the national seismological center said.

The tremor was recorded at 23:38 GMT in the Aksay Kazakh Autonomous County of the Jiuquan prefecture-level city.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 15 kilometers (9 miles).

There are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake.