Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits China's Northwestern Gansu Province ” Seismological Center
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:00 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) EIJING, August 26 (Sputnik) ” The northwestern Chinese province of Gansu has been hit by a 5.5 magnitude earthquake, the national seismological center said.
The tremor was recorded at 23:38 GMT in the Aksay Kazakh Autonomous County of the Jiuquan prefecture-level city.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 15 kilometers (9 miles).
There are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake.