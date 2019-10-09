Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Kazakhstan - Emergency Situations Department

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Wednesday in Kazakhstan's Kegen district, the press service of the Emergency Situations Department of the Almaty Region said in a statement.

According to the emergency department, the tremor was registered at 03:49 a.m.

local time on Wednesday (21:49 Tuesday GMT).

"The epicenter of the quake is located 140 kilometers [87 miles] southeast of Almaty on the territory of Kegen district of the Almaty region. The quake's energy class is 14. The magnitude is 5.5 MPV. The depth is 10 kilometers," the statement said.

No victims or damage in the aftermath have been reported so far, according to the statement.