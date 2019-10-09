UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Kazakhstan - Emergency Situations Department

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 07:00 AM

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Kazakhstan - Emergency Situations Department

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Wednesday in Kazakhstan's Kegen district, the press service of the Emergency Situations Department of the Almaty Region said in a statement.

According to the emergency department, the tremor was registered at 03:49 a.m.

local time on Wednesday (21:49 Tuesday GMT).

"The epicenter of the quake is located 140 kilometers [87 miles] southeast of Almaty on the territory of Kegen district of the Almaty region. The quake's energy class is 14. The magnitude is 5.5 MPV. The depth is 10 kilometers," the statement said.

No victims or damage in the aftermath have been reported so far, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Earthquake Almaty Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

Ruler of Fujairah offers condolences to King Salma ..

6 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah offers condolences to King ..

6 hours ago

Prince Andrew hails Khalifa Fund for supporting en ..

7 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

7 hours ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

7 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.