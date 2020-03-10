UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits West Off Indonesia's Sumatra - US Geological Survey

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:15 PM

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake was registered on Tuesday off the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the US Geological Survey said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) A magnitude 5.5 earthquake was registered on Tuesday off the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake was registered at 14:06 GMT. Its epicenter was located at a depth of 24.3 kilometers (15 miles), 126 kilometers (78 miles) to the west from the village of Kuripan.

There are no reports about victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

