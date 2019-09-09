UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Western Tanzania - USGS

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 07:10 AM

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Western Tanzania - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) A magnitude 5.5 earthquake occurred in the Tanzanian western region of Katavi, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said Monday.

The quake took place at 00:38 GMT about 31 kilometers (19 miles) to the southwest of the region's capital of Mpanda at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties caused by the earthquakes.

