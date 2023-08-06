Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake in Eastern China Injures at Least 21 People - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) At least 21 people have been injured and 74 houses destroyed in a 5.5-magnitude earthquake in Shandong Province in eastern China, China Central Television (CCTV) reported Sunday, citing local authorities.

CCTV cited the first People's Hospital of Pingyuan County as saying that a total of 21 earthquake victims were admitted to the hospital with skin and head injuries and bruises as of 6:30 a.m. local time on Sunday (23:30 GMT on Saturday). There were no casualties in critical condition, the report said.

The media also cited the emergency management center in Shandong Province as saying that 74 houses have been destroyed in the earthquake, which had been followed by 52 aftershocks.

A total of 43 units of equipment, 285 rescuers and ten dogs have been sent to the disaster area.

The 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit Pingyuan County of the Dezhou prefecture-level city in China's Shandong Province on Sunday at 2:33 a.m. local time, with the epicenter of the earthquake located at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to the date of the China Earthquake Administration.

The Shandian Xinwen news portal reported that the number of houses destroyed in the earthquake has risen to 126.