Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Occurs In Central Turkey - EMSC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit central Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The earthquake occurred at 03:13 GMT on Tuesday morning, at a depth of two kilometers (1.24 miles), five kilometers from the Golbasi area.

At 07:11 GMT the same day, another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck eastern Turkey. The epicenter was located 33 kilometers east-southeast of the city of Malatya at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to EMSC.

The aftershocks in this area continued throughout the day, with the latest registered of magnitude 5.2, the data showed.

A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks rattled parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 4,000 in both countries. Many international organizations and world leaders have offered assistance to the Turkish and Syrian authorities to address the consequences of the disaster.

