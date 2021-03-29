Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Occurs Off Barbados' Coast - US Seismologists

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The earthquake of 5.5 magnitude occurred off the coast of Barbados, the US geological service (USGC) said on Monday.

According to the USGC, the earthquake was recorded at 6:35 GMT. The epicenter, located about 81 miles northeast from the coast of Barbados, was at the depth of 6 miles.

There is no information on possible victims and damage and there has been no tsunami alert.