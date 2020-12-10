UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 04:10 AM

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered in Russian Republic of Buryatia - Emergencies Ministry

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Thursday in Russia's Republic of Buryatia, the Emergencies Ministry's regional department in the neighboring Irkutsk Region said.

The ministry said that the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Kabansky District of the Republic of Buryatia.

The tremor was recorded at 5:45 a.m. local time (21:45 on Wednesday GMT).

There are no reports about any damages or victims caused by the earthquake.

The Republic of Buryatia is located in a seismologically active area near the Baikal Rift Zone that separates the Eurasian tectonic plate and the Amur plate, and often faces powerful earthquakes.

