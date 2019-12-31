(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, December 31 (Sputnik) - A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Tuesday near Kozlov Cape of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences told Sputnik.

The quake took place at 12:21 local time on Tuesday (00:21 GMT).

"The epicenter of the 5.5 magnitude quake was located at the depth of about 100 kilometers [62 miles], 136 kilometers to the southwest of Ust-Kamchatsk locality in the Ust-Kamchatsky District of Kamchatka," a representative of the regional branch said.

According to the preliminary data, the tremor was not felt in settlements of the peninsula.

The earthquake did not cause any victims or damages, seismologists said.