Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Near Kingdom of Tonga - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Thursday near the shore of the Kingdom of Tonga, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor occurred at 11:31 a.m. local time (22:31 on Wednesday GMT), with the epicenter located 94 kilometers (over 58 miles) northeast of the town of Ohonua at a depth of 40 kilometers.

There are no reports about any damages or victims caused by the earthquake.

The Kingdom of Tonga is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

