Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Near Kingdom Of Tonga - US Geological Survey
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Thursday near the shore of the Kingdom of Tonga, the US Geological Survey said.
The tremor occurred at 11:31 a.m. local time (22:31 on Wednesday GMT), with the epicenter located 94 kilometers (over 58 miles) northeast of the town of Ohonua at a depth of 40 kilometers.
There are no reports about any damages or victims caused by the earthquake.
The Kingdom of Tonga is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.