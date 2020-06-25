Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Near New Zealand - US Geological Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Thursday near the shore of New Zealand, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor occurred at 10:20 a.m. local time (22:20 on Wednesday GMT), with the epicenter located 87 kilometers (54 miles) northwest of the town of Te Anau at the depth of 14 kilometers.

There are no reports about any damages or victims caused by the earthquake.

New Zealand is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. On February 22, 2011, the 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit New Zealand's city of Christchurch, leaving 185 people dead and more than 1,500 injured.