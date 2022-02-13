UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Near Philippines - US Geological Survey

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake was registered at 04:36 GMT. The epicenter was located 58 kilometers (36 miles) north of the locality of Namuac at a depth of 39.7 kilometers.

No further information on the possible casualties or damage has been reported yet.

