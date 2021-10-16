UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Near Southern Kuril Islands - Seismologists

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) SAKHALINSK, Russia, October 16 (Sputnik) - A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday near Russia's southern Kuril islands, Elena Semenova, the head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismological station, told Sputnik.

"The 5.5 magnitude earthquake took place at 13:13 local time (05:13 GMT) ... at a depth of 162 kilometers (over 100 miles)," Semenova said.

The epicenter was located 115 kilometers east of the village of Reidovo on the island of Iturup.

There is no information about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

The Kuril Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes. On November 5, 1952, the 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggered a huge tsunami that devastated the town of Severo-Kurilsk, leaving more than 2,300 people killed.

