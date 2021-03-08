Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Off Indonesia's Coast - USGS
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) A magnitude 5.5 earthquake was registered on Monday off the southwest coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the US Geological Survey said.
The quake was registered at 03:00GMT. Its epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), 158 kilometers (98 miles) south-west from the Bengkulu province.
There have been no reports about victims or damage caused by the earthquake.