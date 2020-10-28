Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Central Chile - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 has been recorded in central Chile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Wednesday.

According to the USGS's data, the earthquake occurred at 04:52 GMT.

The epicenter of the tremor was 36 kilometers (22.4 miles) west of the town of Rauco in the central region of Maule. The quake was recorded at a depth of 58.3 kilometers.

There have been no reports about any casualties or damage so far.