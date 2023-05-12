Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes in California - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) A powerful 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit the US state of California on Thursday night, according to the data of the US Geological Survey.

According to the seismologists, the earthquake occurred at 23:19 GMT, 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) east of Prattville at a depth of 5.9 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.