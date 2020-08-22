UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia - US Geological Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 09:00 AM

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday near the coast of Indonesia, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the tremor was recorded at 0:39 a.m. GMT.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 10 kilometers (over six miles), 147 kilometers southwest of the city of Bengkulu.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Hundreds of thousands people died in 2004 when some 9.2 magnitude earthquake hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami in several states bordering the Indian Ocean.

Related Topics

India Tsunami Fire Earthquake Died Alert Bengkulu Indonesia From

Recent Stories

UAE denies signing security agreement with Israel

8 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire declaration in Libya

8 hours ago

US Tries New Way to Activate UN Procedure to Resto ..

9 hours ago

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

9 hours ago

WHO chief brands corruption around virus safety ge ..

9 hours ago

Rohingya crisis needs lasting solutions amid coron ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.