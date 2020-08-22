Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia - US Geological Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday near the coast of Indonesia, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the tremor was recorded at 0:39 a.m. GMT.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 10 kilometers (over six miles), 147 kilometers southwest of the city of Bengkulu.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Hundreds of thousands people died in 2004 when some 9.2 magnitude earthquake hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami in several states bordering the Indian Ocean.