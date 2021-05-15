Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Off New Caledonia - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday off the coast of New Caledonia, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was recorded at 01:58 GMT, with the epicenter located 231 kilometers (143 miles) east of the town of Tadine at a depth of 19.

7 kilometers.

There is no information about any damage and victims caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

New Caledonia is located in a seismologically active zone and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.