Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines - US Geological Survey

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Thursday near the Philippines, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was recorded at 6:32 a.m. (22:32 GMT on Wednesday), 92 kilometers (57 miles) southwest of the Basco Municipality on the island of Batan. The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

The Philippines is located in a seismologically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire, and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The archipelago lies along the border between the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian plate, which are colliding and increasing the seismological activity in the area.

The 1976 Moro Gulf earthquake, which caused a powerful tsunami, is the deadliest recorded earthquake in the history of the Philippines, which left from 5,000 to 8,000 people dead.

