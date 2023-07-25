Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Southern Turkey - Seismological Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake was recorded at 08:44 local time (05:44 GMT), with its epicenter located 65 kilometers (40.3 miles) from the city of Osmaniye and 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from the city of Kozan in southern Turkey, the EMSC said. The depth of the quake was estimated at 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Yunus Sezer, said later in the day that there were no casualties from the earthquake.

"At the moment, there are no negative situations after the magnitude 5.5 earthquake that occurred at 08:44 in Kozan district of Adana province," Sezer said on Twitter.

According to monitoring data on the EMSC website, this earthquake was the strongest among a total of six earthquakes that struck the area since 05:00 local time (02:00 GMT).

The AFAD also said that the quake could be considered as one of the aftershocks of the deadly earthquakes that hit Turkey on January 6.