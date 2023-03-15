Magnitude 5.5 Quake Hits Off Chilean Coast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the Chilean cost on Tuesday, the National Seismological Center at the University of Chile reported.

The quake was registered at 4:56 p.m. local time (19:56 GMT) at the depth of 15 kilometers (9.

3 miles), some 195 kilometers west of the town of Tirua, in the Biobio region.

There were no immediate reports of damage. The US Tsunami Warning Center did not issue any alerts for tsunami danger from this earthquake.